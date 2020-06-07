Rs173.5bn released for NHA projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has disbursed over Rs584.90 billion in terms of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds during the last 11 months, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the latest data released by the Planning Commission, the government released over Rs173.5 billion for development projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

Over Rs245.80 billion of funds released to the federal ministries, while more than Rs49.73 billion for the security enhancement.

For Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan construction projects, the government released Rs43.56 billion, whereas, over Rs35.16 billion sanctioned to the cabinet.

Similarly, the government also issued more than Rs28.28 billion funds to Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs77.25 billion to the water resources’ ministry and Rs10 billion to the railway sector.

National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) have been granted more than Rs20.65 billion funds.

Read More: Govt disburses Rs541.63 bn of PSDP funds

Likewise, an amount of Rs23 billion was released by the federal government for the uplift of merged tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

More than Rs8 billion funds were sanctions to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, whereas, more than Rs7 billion funds were given to the projects initiated by national health’s ministry.

Comments

comments