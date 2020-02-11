NHA revenue increased by Rs27 billion in last 17 months

ISLAMABAD: The positive results of reforms in the institutions under the Prime Minister Imran Khan have started bearing fruit as the National Highway Authority (NHA) collected over Rs27 billion record revenue in the past 17 months, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Communication, the overall revenue collection of the institution increased up to 70 percent as compared to the previous government. The overall revenue of the NHA currently stood at Rs65.8 billion during the tenure of Federal Minister Murad Saeed, the document stated.

The report shows that the NHA, an organisation working under the Ministry of Communications, recovered Rs0.12 billion through the accountability process. while the organisation saved Rs300 billion through austerity drive.

Earlier on July 17, the income of the Ministry of Communications had witnessed the historic increase by 51 per cent as per an evaluation report issued by the federal government.

PIA revenue increased

The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has also started bearing the fruit of the ongoing reform plan as it witnessed a sharp rise in revenues up to Rs144 billion which stood at Rs99 billion last year.

The national airline’s statistics obtained by ARY News showed a significant reduction in its financial deficit deducted to Rs17 billion from Rs38 billion. The document showed that PIA’s per kilometre income increases up to Rs9 from Rs6.27, whereas, its seat factor rises to 81 per cent from 77 per cent.

Following the improvements made in the national airline, the passengers show confidence over PIA as the airline recorded an increase in passengers up to 125,000 on domestic and international flights during one year.

The airline collected Rs178.5 million revenue from bulkhead seats after bettering its strategy besides increases its earnings from cargo up to Rs600 million. The airline collected Rs500 million income in term of additional luggage from the passengers.

