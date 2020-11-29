Niamey Declaration reiterates OIC’s position on Kashmir dispute: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Sunday termed the inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the Niamey Declaration of the OIC Council of Foreign Affairs meeting as the manifestation of the top Muslim World’s body’s consistent support to the Kashmir Cause, ARY NEWS reported.

It said in a press release issued today that on the conclusion of the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niger, the meeting’s Chair issued the Niamey Declaration.

The Declaration explicitly reiterated “the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

The inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the Niamey Declaration – being an important part of the CFM’s outcome documents – is yet another manifestation of the OIC’s consistent support to the Kashmir Cause, the foreign office said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the OIC on Friday adopted a resolution on Kashmir, rejecting the measures taken by India after August 2019.

The resolution was adopted during the session of the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC in Niamey, Niger.

The draft of the resolution demanded India to “cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris” as well as other unilateral and illegal actions, including “Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020”, “Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020”, “Jammu and Kashmir Language Bill 2020” and amendments to the land ownership laws.

Read More: AJK President highlights Indian atrocities in Kashmir at OIC platform

The OIC asked India to refrain from taking any steps to alter the existing demographic structure of the disputed territory.

The resolution condemned in the strongest possible terms human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK and other such instances of Indian terrorism that have been the source of unspeakable suffering for the innocent Kashmiri people.

Comments

comments