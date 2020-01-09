Infant receives burns as incubator catches fire in NICH Karachi

KARACHI: An infant sustained serious burn injuries after an incubator caught fire at Karachi’s National Institute of Child Health (NICH) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Director NICH confirmed the incident, saying that the incubator caught fire inside intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and a newborn girl was scorched.

The administration said that investigation has commenced ascertaining the reasons for the sorrowful incident.

Hospital sources said the incubator caught fire due to short circuit.

Earlier in June 2012, at least seven newborn babies had died and 9 others received severe burn wounds after a blaze broke out in the nursery section of Lahore’s Service Hospital.

According to the reports, more than 26 severely-ill children including underweight and premature babies had been receiving treatment in the nursery section when the fire engulfed the ward.

