Nicholas Cage in talks to play himself in new movie

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Nicholas Cage will reportedly play himself in a movie based on him.

According to Hollywood Reporter, he is likely to be seen in the film titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, if it’s picked up by Lionsgate. The movie is written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.

Cage’s character in the film struggles to land a Quentin Tarantino movie to revive his career. The film will portray him as an egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore.

He will find himself under a considerable amount of debt and has to try and keep his teenage daughter happy as per the script.

Apart from this, he will be seen in The Croods 2, scheduled for a 2020 release.

