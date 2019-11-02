Nick Jonas opens up about living with diabetes for past 14 years

After 14 years of battling with diabetes, American singer Nick Jonas penned down an emotional note about living with the condition.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old singer shared he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the month of November 14 years ago.

“14 years ago this month I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This experience has shaped how I approach my health – working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs,” he wrote.

Nick Jonas said “You can’t always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating.”

He further added “That’s why I co-founded @BeyondType1 in 2015, to make sure no one feels alone with this diagnosis and to share how you can thrive with Type 1 diabetes. November is Diabetes Awareness Month – join us at Beyond Type 1 by sharing how diabetes has impacted your life using #TheDropSpotted.”

The member of Jonas Brothers band also thanked his fans for their support and kindness.

Comments

comments