Nick Jonas debuts new songs on SNL ahead of album release

Nick Jonas surprised his fans with new music over the weekend during his stint on Saturday Night Live (SNL), reported Rolling Stone.

Appearing on the NBC show as both host and musical guest on Saturday, Feb. 27, Jonas premiered two new tracks, treating fans to performances of both Spaceman and This is Heaven.

The 28-year-old opened the show with a mesmerizing performance of Spaceman, complete with futuristic lights and space shuttle controls in the background. He then chose to debut This is Heaven for his second performance of the night.

The stint marks Jonas’s first time on SNL as a host and second time as a musical guest.

Both the songs are set to feature on Nick Jonas’s third album, Spaceman, which’s scheduled for a March 12 release on Island Records, reported Billboard. The album is his first solo effort since 2014’s eponymous Nick Jonas.

The singer, (who sang “This is heaven/ And I don’t know how this could get much better/ You and me, here right now,” on SNL), earlier revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe that much of the album comprises of love letters to wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important,” he said.

