Nick Jonas’ emotional take on Twitter’s ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ trend

Social media is abuzz with hilarious renditions and memes on ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ trend. American singer Nick Jonas also jumped on the bandwagon but with an emotional twist.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old singer shared with his fans what he is going to tell his kids in the future. His post is sure to make you emotional.

“I’m gonna tell my kids this is a guy that was really happy because he and his brothers had a band and then they broke up, but then they got back together years later and their lives were enriched artistically and emotionally,” he wrote.

The singer added “He [Nick] never could have imagined how fortunate he would be to be back on stage with his brothers in front of the world’s greatest fans every night doing what he loves.”

Nick Jonas thanked his fans for their continued support.

Six years following their split, the band featuring Nick, Kevin and Joe reunited in March 2019. They also bagged a nomination at the Grammys already for their song Sucker.

