Nick Jonas says opening up to fans about diabetes has helped him

American singer Nick Jonas revealed how opening up to his fans about his diabetes has actually helped him to fight loneliness.

The 27-year-old singer shared being outspoken about it has made him realise that many other people are going through the same.

“The fact that I get to be open and honest about this with my fans helps me actually feel like I’m not alone,” the Jonas Brothers member, told Insider.

He continued “That’s been something they’ve told me quite a bit, that just me sharing my story helped them feel like they were less alone, and that’s the win.”

“That’s the goal at the end of the day, is just for us all to be a bit more connected and feel like there’s someone out there who we can relate with and that we can lean on in troubling or tough times,” Nick added.

At the age of 13, the singer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Following this, he released a song with Jonas Brothers titled A Little Bit Longer, inspired by his diagnosis.

Nick also addressed his health in Jonas Brothers‘ 2019 Amazon Prime documentary called Chasing Happiness. He shared that although it’s difficult to deal with diabetes with his tours, he has found ways to manage it now.

“I’m in the best health I’ve been in since I was diagnosed,” he said. “I think it’s about just being patient with the understanding that there will be some days that are really challenging.”

The band released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, this year.

Comments

comments