The Indo-American power couple took to the social expressing their love to each other on the one year anniversary of them coming together.

The whirlwind romance was the talk of the town when the couple decided to ‘tie the knot’ in December, last year.

Turning to Instagram, the 26-year-old penned down an emotional note for his significant other reminiscing this day last year and their first interaction.

The singer and actor wrote: “”One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you. Priyanka Chopra.”

The caption came with a charming photo of the couple who looked utterly smitten by each other as Nick held Priyanka in her arms.

“The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babe,” Priyanka responded in-kind to her beau.

That apparently was not all, as Priyanka revealed on her Instagram that the Jonas brother had planned a surprise to make their day extra special.

“The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true…Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave! The incomparable Mariah Carey, Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby Nick Jonas Happy one year love!,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The couple were out celebrating at a Mariah Carey concert and apparently had the ‘times of their lives.’

The Article originally appeared in The Mirror

