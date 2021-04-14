Former Disney, Nickelodeon stars send Ramadan greetings to Muslim fans

Former Disney and Nickelodeon stars have come together to wish their Muslim fans a blessed Ramadan Kareem as the holy month rolled around on April 13.

Fulfilling every millennial and Gen-Z’s childhood dreams, stars from shows like Hannah Montana, Suite of Zack and Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Drake and Josh among others rallied behind the non-profit organization Paani Project and sent Ramadan greetings.

The 1-minute video features Lindsay Lohan, Jesse McCartney, Jason Earles, Jennifer Stone, Phil Lewis, Maria Canals-Barrera, Drake Bell, Kyle Massey, and American skateboarder Tony Hawk. “I just wanted to wish you a Happy Ramadan,” said Stone, who played the eccentric Harper Finkle in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

Ramadan Kareem ☪️ Paani brought out a few childhood favorites to share a message with you all 😊 pic.twitter.com/xYbHPhZRzA — پانی Paani (@PaaniProject) April 12, 2021

“I’m wishing you a blessed month, Ramadan Kareem,” said Lohan, while Massey, who played Corey Baxter from That’s So Raven and Cory in the House said, “I want to wish you guys a happy Ramadan. It is the most amazing time of the year and I want you guys to stay blessed and continue to make each other happy and be nice to one another.”

Hannah Montana star Earles also sent greetings to “all my wonderful, beautiful, and inspirational Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Paani Project is a US-based initiative set up by four Pakistani-American students on a quest to provide sustainable solutions for the water crises in Pakistan.

Comments

comments