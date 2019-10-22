Web Analytics
Nicki Minaj ties the knot with Kenneth Petty

Singer-rapper Nicki Minaj is now married to boyfriend Kenneth Petty, whom she has been with for less than a year.

The 36-year-old took to social media to make the marriage announcement.

Nicki Minaj posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday morning making it official although according to People magazine,  she has been referring to Kenneth Petty as her husband since March.

The video shows “Mr and Mrs” mugs and black and white baseball caps that has “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front. She captioned the post  “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10.21.19” hinting the duo got married on October 21.

Earlier in August, Minaj said on a radio show that she had filed for a marriage license and would be married in “about 80 days.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their relationship official in December.

