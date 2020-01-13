Nicole Kidman’s house ‘under threat’ from Australia bushfires

Nicole Kidman has revealed that her house is under enormous threat from the bushfires in Australia as the surrounding areas have been burned badly.

The ‘Dogville’ actor did not give any impression of how enormous threat she had been under in the past week, revealed it as she hit the red carpet for the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Set on a sprawling 45-hectares, the property features herds of cattle and alpaca, a full-sized tennis court and an 18m swimming pool.

Kidman, 52 said that she was going to lose her home in the bushfires which have been raging in Australia but for now her Australian country retreat was safe as the Southern Tablelands of NSW had been ‘badly burned’.

‘Our home is okay,’ Nicole said about her six bedroom, Georgian style mansion, located in Bunya Hills, New South Wales.

‘It’s been under threat, though, it’s been under enormous threat, and the surrounding areas have been very, very badly burned.’

She further announced the actress and her country music star husband Keith Urban have recently donated $500,000 to relief efforts and encourage others to chip in.

‘Whatever they can give is incredibly appreciated,’ she said.

‘That’s (their $500,000 donation is) us doing our bit… Anything that’s given, I know the country, the firefighters, the volunteer firefighters, the animals — in terms of the wildlife — the people working, will really help.’

The catastrophic bushfire season in Australia has so far claimed 27 lives, destroyed 2,000 homes and killed close to a billion animals.

