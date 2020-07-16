Boy having knife pierced through chest undergoes successful surgery at NICVD

KARACHI: Rehan has been brought back to life by the doctors of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) who conducted a successful surgery to repair his heart after a knife accidentally pierced through the chest, ARY News reported.

The doctors of NICVD Karachi performed a complicated heart surgery of Rehan who was in critical condition after a knife pierced through his chest and entered his heart.

The parents of the boy said that Rehan had sustained the serious injury while playing with other children which ruptured his heart. He was taken to different public and private hospitals for saving his life but the doctors refused to perform the dangerous surgery.

Later, the family took the critically wounded boy to NICVD where Dr Abdul Sattar, paediatric surgeon Dr Sohail Bangash and anaesthetist Prof Amin Khawaja carried out the complicated surgery to repair his heart.

The doctors said that Rehan’s life is now out of danger and he was recovering from the surgery. They added that he will be shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) to the ward soon.

