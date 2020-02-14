Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Three NICVD employees terminated over harassing female co-workers

NICVD employees termination harassment women

KARACHI: Three employees of Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) have been terminated from their jobs over charges of harassing female co-workers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The hospital’s administration issued termination orders of its three employees following the decision of Federal Ombudsman under The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010.

The employees include Abdul Latif, Javed Hussain and Mirza Zafar Mehmood who were facing charges of harassing female co-workers. The terminated employees were also slapped fines by the administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that female staff members had registered complaints against the persons over facing harassment.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Can consuming boiled ginger cure coronavirus infection?

Must Read

Carbonated drinks banned in all Islamabad schools

Pakistan

Usman Buzdar orders crackdown against adulteration mafia

Health

China reports 5,090 new coronavirus cases in mainland, 121 new deaths


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close