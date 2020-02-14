Three NICVD employees terminated over harassing female co-workers

KARACHI: Three employees of Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) have been terminated from their jobs over charges of harassing female co-workers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The hospital’s administration issued termination orders of its three employees following the decision of Federal Ombudsman under The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010.

The employees include Abdul Latif, Javed Hussain and Mirza Zafar Mehmood who were facing charges of harassing female co-workers. The terminated employees were also slapped fines by the administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that female staff members had registered complaints against the persons over facing harassment.

