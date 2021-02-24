NICVD wins 10 awards at Annual CSR summit-2021

KARACHI: In a major achievement, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) won 10 awards at the 10th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility summit and Awards-2021 for providing the best and free of cost healthcare services to the patients, ARY News reported

According to the details, the NICVD was bestowed with 10 awards for its outstanding performance in various sectors and providing state-of-the-art heart healthcare services to the patients at their doorstep free of cost.

On the occasion, the management congratulated the team of the NICVD on this praiseworthy achievement, saying that it was their vision to establish a network of the world’s best heart healthcare facilities throughout the province so that everyone could avail free cardiac services at their doorstep.

They further added that in a short span of 4 years, NICVD has established 10 full-fledged hospitals and 19 Chest Pain Units across Sindh. The network of NICVD hospitals and Chest Pain Units have been providing prompt and easily accessible cardiac services to the people of Pakistan, totally free of cost.

