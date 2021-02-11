Nida Yasir pens heartfelt note for late mother

Renowned TV personality Nida Yasir’s beloved mother passed away on Monday, leaving the host distraught over the week. Yasir has since managed to pen a heartfelt note for her mother with a series of memorable photographs.

The ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ host remembered her late mother on Instagram late on Wednesday, dedicating an earnest poem to her as she shared glimpses of her mother over the years.

“Pal pal yad aegi meri maa. Dusre k kaam ane wali meri maa. (My mother, you will be missed every moment. My mother, who was always of help to others),” she wrote, going on to pray for her beloved mother’s soul.

Among the pictures that Nida Yasir shared, there is a notable one in which her mother is seen in a graduation gown with a degree in her hand.

