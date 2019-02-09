The videos have gone viral and these boys from Nigeria are apparently huge Bollywood fans and love Shahrukh Khan.

Though a number of social media users are sharing the video to generate laughs on their timeline but the fact that the boys especially the one singing the song in Hindi is quite skilled for not only did he learn a new language but has an amazing voice.

The boy can be seen singing and dancing on ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from the 1997 Shahrukh Khan blockbuster ‘Dil to Pagal Hai’ and the singer doesn’t err a bit.

It was when he starts to sing the title song of Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ he prounounces Ghari (moment) as Gali (alley) and inserts Roop (beauty) in the song instead of Dhoop (sunlight).

We, nevertheless, love how these boys are enjoying and are letting internet users have a great time by sharing the video.

Not only us, some Twitter users too said the same.

— Abby Govindan (@abbygov) December 22, 2018

Awesome, also the rapper guy at the back 😍😀 — TweetZaade active since 2012 (@TweetZaade) December 21, 2018

Love the smiles of pure joy !! And the local touch !! Joyful — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) December 22, 2018

Comments

comments