Nigerian Air Chief hails glorious history of Pakistan Air Force

Pakistan Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan met the Nigerian military command during his visit to Nigeria.

On arrival at Nigerian Air Headquarters, he was received by Chief of Air Staff Nigerian Air Force Air Marshal SB Abubakar. He was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Nigerian Air Force, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, Air Chief Khan said that excellent mutual cooperation has always been a matter of pride for both sides.

The Nigerian air chief lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and also acknowledged the endeavours made by PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

Both the dignitaries discussed ways and means to further enhance and continue exemplary mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

Later in the day, Air Chief Khan met Minister of Defence Major General (Retd) Bashir Salihi Magashi and Commander National Air Defence Corps Air Commodore BR Mamman.

Various matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings.

