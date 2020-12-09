Nigerian national holding six fake UN passports held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a Nigerian national holding six fake passports of the United Nations in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Nigerian citizen had visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad a few days back and applied for the visa on the fake UN passport and ID.

During the verification process, the embassy found the documents counterfeit. Tacking swift action on the information provided by the Turkish embassy, the FIA’s anti-human trafficking wing apprehended the Nigerian citizen.

The FIA, on the suspect’s identification, conducted raid at a guest house situated in F-8 sector in Islamabad and recovered six fake UN passports and seven IDs.

His accomplice, Pakistani national agent, Afzal Chaudhry was also arrested by the FIA.

The FIA officials said their mobile phones have been sent for forensic analysis while they were acquiring the details of their bank accounts and assets in the country.

Earlier in January, five individuals had been caught by the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake and counterfeit passports and documents. According to details, the apprehended individuals had been trying to fly out of Pakistan to Malaysia.

