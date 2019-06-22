Is Night King’s death scene in GoT borrowed from an Indian drama?
The iconic scene of Game of Thrones in which Night King is killed seems to be borrowed from Bollywood according to a new theory.
Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, defeated Night King in season eight with her sword Needle in the show. This bears resemblance to a scene from an Indian drama Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
Arya killed the biggest villain of the show by leaping through the air and using a specific stabbing technique.
A Reddit user was quick to point out and shared a clip with the caption “India did it before it was too cool.” However, the possibility of this is quite bleak because the Indian drama’s episode aired in the middle of 2018 when filming for GoT’s final season was almost done.
An Instagram user, Jithalel believes that the Indian drama scene was actually a copy of Avengers and Game of Thrones.
Not related to taarak mehta but sab tv's aladdin show copied both 'Game of thrones' and 'Avengers' in one scene lmao aur wo bhi itne tatti cgi ke sath (bt still can't match the cringeness of jadoo in tmkoc), i thought only taarak mehta ke writers tatti hai par ye to unke bhi baap nikle saale chor 😂😂, now they are so ashamed that they removed this scene from the episode on sonyliv 😂😂 this show should be renamed from 'Aladdin: naam to suna hoga' to 'Aladdin: cancer to hua hoga'
The HBO acclaimed show has a large fan base and spanned over eight seasons.