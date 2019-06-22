Is Night King’s death scene in GoT borrowed from an Indian drama?

The iconic scene of Game of Thrones in which Night King is killed seems to be borrowed from Bollywood according to a new theory.

Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, defeated Night King in season eight with her sword Needle in the show. This bears resemblance to a scene from an Indian drama Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Arya killed the biggest villain of the show by leaping through the air and using a specific stabbing technique.

A Reddit user was quick to point out and shared a clip with the caption “India did it before it was too cool.” However, the possibility of this is quite bleak because the Indian drama’s episode aired in the middle of 2018 when filming for GoT’s final season was almost done.

An Instagram user, Jithalel believes that the Indian drama scene was actually a copy of Avengers and Game of Thrones.

The HBO acclaimed show has a large fan base and spanned over eight seasons.

