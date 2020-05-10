NIH gaffe declares healthy MNA coronavirus positive

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Health (NIH) made a gaffe on Sunday when coronavirus test reports of two similar named national assembly members were mixed up, ARY News reported.

National Assembly member Mehmood Shah was declared coronavirus positive whereas he had received a prior testing report declaring him coronavirus free.

It was revealed that member national assembly Mehboob Shah had tested positive for coronavirus instead and his report was mistakenly sent to Mehmood Shah.

MNA Mehmood Shah said that the mess up caused undue duress to his family and loved ones and is now relieved to find out that he is in the clear.

Earlier in the day, with a session of the National Assembly slated to get underway on Monday, two members of the lower house of Parliament have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Sources relayed Syed Mahmood Shah and Gul Zafar Khan – a PTI MNA from Bajaur – tested positive for the infection that has thus far infected about 29,500 people and killed hundreds across the country.

Swabs of the affected lawmakers and others were taken by a special team of the National Institute of Health on May 8.

