Boy arrested in Nimrita case secures second position in BDS

LARKANA: Mehran Abro, a student who is under arrest for his alleged involvement into the death of a BDS student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Nimrita Chandani, has secured second position in BDS final year result, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) results were announced on Saturday by the Bibi Aseefa Dental College.

Abro, who remained in the custody of the police authorities from 17 September 2019, has secured 653 numbers in his BDS final year papers.

He and Ms Chandani appeared at the papers just before the BDS finalist was found dead in her hostel room under mysterious circumstances on September 16.

Police on September 18 claimed to have arrested at least two suspects in the alleged murder case of Nimrita Chandani.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, the suspects were close friends and classmates of Nimrita Chandani.

Two suspects, namely Ali Shan Memon and Mehran Abro are currently being probed.

On November 23, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday sent back all eleven fingerprints submitted by the police in the Dr Nimrita Chandani murder case by saying that no identification can be made using these prints, ARY News reported.

The NADRA in its report said that the fingerprints and a letter requesting them to be examined was sent a month after Nimrita died. They said the fingerprints aren’t clear enough to identify anyone using.

A post-mortem report said she died of asphyxiation. The first report claimed there were no marks on her body but after her family requested another post-mortem, the second report confirmed that male DNA was found on the deceased.

It says the forensic and molecular biology lab reports detected “male DNA profile obtained from semen stains/sperm fractions from HVS and clothes indicates sexual act with deceased.”

