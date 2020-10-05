Nimra Ali says she is receiving marriage proposals in bulk, rejected one!

Nimra Ali, Pakistan’s latest social media sensation, has grown from a girl next door to the country’s most loved gal.

The girl who is ruling internet and now TV with her chirpy attitude and bubbly enthusiasm just knows how to create her own happiness.

As the young lady today graced ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ show with her presence, she talked about her personal life, aims and ambitions, the little gal couldn’t control her tears when host Nida Yasir asked her about her father’s death.

Nimra Ali revealed that her father used to own a petrol pump, then sold it and took up driving as livelihood but she lost her about a year ago to brain tumor.

The girl couldn’t stop her tears while remembering how her father used to love her mother.

“Meri mama ki tabiat khraab hogai to meray papa ne kaha tha tumhari ammi ko maut na aaye, mujhe ajaye,” said Nimra.

The proposal she rejected!

The young lady, who was otherwise quite excited, also revealed that her sudden fame resulted in getting a lot of non-serious proposals but she also rejected a serious marriage proposal from some guy in Germany.

Nimra claimed that she received a call from this man who wanted to marry her but upon hearing this, she handed over the cellphone to her mother who rejected the proposal by saying that she will not even send her daughter to another city, let alone, another country.

As for herself, she said that she feel she is quite young and for now only wants to enjoy her life to the fullest.

The lady was also allowed to do a small roadshow and a segment of Good Morning Pakistan to showcase her skills.

Here is the video of the full interview

