Nimra Bucha to star in ‘Ms. Marvel’ alongside Iman Vellani

Renowned Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha is all set to star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming series Ms. Marvel alongside Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani.

With the progress on the series fast gaining momentum, the latest announcement came during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the rest of the cast.

Along with Vellani and Bucha, the series will also star Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, and Travina Springer, as shared by the studio on its website.

Ms. Marvel revolved around the first American-Pakistani superhero Kamala Khan, played by Vellani.

The series is expected to hit Disney+ in late 2021 and is helmed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and our very own Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iman vellani (@iman_vellanii)

Marvel also announced that Vellani will be reprising her role as Ms. Marvel alongside Brie Larson aka Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the upcoming feature Captain Marvel 2. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is projected to hit theatres on Nov. 11, 2022, and is directed by Nia DaCosta.

Comments

comments