Nimra Khan celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Renowned actress Nimra Khan received love, prayers and heartwarming wishes on her birthday as she turned 29 on Friday.

Turning to Instagram, the starlet shared that her husband made her birthday even more special during lockdown.

She also shared a video of her playing a birthday tune accompanied by a sweet wish she received from her husband.

“Wishing my beautiful wife a very happy birthday. May all your dreams come true. Love you lots From your husband.”

Nimra also posted an adorable photo with her husband and wrote “So here is my husband, my buddy my well wisher. Even my crime partner wishing me a happy birthday.”

The actress tied the knot with her beau, Raja Iftekhar in April in a small nikkah ceremony at her home in Karachi.

