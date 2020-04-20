Web Analytics
Nimra Khan ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony

Nimra Khan

Actress Nimra Khan recently took to social media to share that she has tied the knot with her beau. 

Sharing a loved-up photo with him on Instagram, Nimra wrote “Alhamdulillah #nikahfied.”

The starlet added she needs everyone’s prayers.

Alhamdullilah #nikahfied Ap sub Ki dua chaye bus and positivity

She tied the knot with Ifftekhar in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Karachi.

Fand and well wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together. Photos of the newly-weds have been doing rounds on social media.

nimra Ifftekhar

The actress won fans’ hearts with her acting in ARY Digital’s popular drama Bhool.

Wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

