Nimra Khan’s pictures go viral on social media

Actress-cum-model Nimra Khan has a huge fan following and TV fans just love her; if anyone has doubts a single visit to her official Instagram profile is enough.

The actress who got married in April this year has two of her recently shared pictures going viral for the cutest reason; her cute nephews.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos of the two kids on their birthday (as the caption states) with #hashtag #khalalovesyou and the pictures are going viral.

Celebrities, including Zhalay Sarhadi and Mehreen Syed, and fans showered love on the pictures.

The actress also made news after sharing her diet plan which, according to her, helped her shed a lot of weight.

The actress told a local news channel that she used consume 3 egg whites, an apple and green tea three times a day. All three items were supposed to be taken with a three-hour gap each. With this plan, Nimra also consumed a lot of water and vegetable juices to keep her hydration levels balanced.

