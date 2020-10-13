Nimra Khan’s Instagram video goes viral

Actress-cum-model Nimra Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram and the lady keeps her fans engaged by sharing interesting stuff from her modeling and acting projects.

Well, this time, a video that is going viral is where Nimra Khan is having fun with her friend, fellow actress Yashma Gill and the reason for the love this video is getting can be gauged by seeing the video.

Here it is

The ladies are surely having fun and the comments on the post show that Nimra and Yashma’s fans too enjoyed the video as many termed it relaxing and the others showered praise on the duo.

View this post on Instagram Vintage feel A post shared by Nimra Khan (@nimrakhan_official) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

This is not the only Nimra Khan post that is going viral, almost all of the pictures or videos that she shares have captions which make them go viral.

Here are some!

“People are unhappy when they get something too easily. You have to sweat – that’s the only moral they know,” Nimra Khan wrote with this beautiful picture of her.

“The key to change … is to let go of fear”

View this post on Instagram The key to change … is to let go of fear A post shared by Nimra Khan (@nimrakhan_official) on Oct 7, 2020 at 2:13am PDT

“She’s an old soul with young eyes, a vintage heart and a beautiful mind”

