Nimrita’s family refuse to register case on the matter; DIG confirms

LARKANA: Family of dental student Nimrita Chandani refused to register a case on the demise, they informed about their decision to the DIG and SSP of the police station during their meeting on the matter, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Deputy-Inspector General (DIG) confirmed the news of the bereaved family’s decision.

According to sources privy to the matter, Nimrita’s roommates and side roommate have recorded their side of the story, on video.

Nimrita’s roommates stuck to their previous recorded statements on the matter.

One of the roommates reiterated that she had untied a dupatta from around Nimrita’s neck after she was discovered inside the hostel room.

Sources revealed that the room was locked from the inside and Nimrita’s friends called upon the security guard for help, who then broke into the room and discovered the dead body.

Police had arrested two suspects in the case, Ali Shan Memon and Mehran Abro, who were close friends and classmates of Nimrita.

During the investigation, Abro admitted about the romantic involvement with Nimrita, but the former’s parents refused to marry them off which kept the deceased girl in a state of constant depression and anxiety.

Nimrita was also reported to be seeing a doctor to cure her depression.

ARY News reported that Nimrita was very closed with Abro’s family and she used to stay at his friend’s place on the weekends.

More than 70 witnesses have recorded their statements in the case so far, however, the judicial probe could not be initiated yet.

