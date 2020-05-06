Nine COVID-19 patients pass away in KP: health department

PESHAWAR: The total number of deaths due to coronavirus has reached 203 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as nine more patients passed away, confirmed the provincial health department on Wednesday.

The health department said that 213 new cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,712 in KP. 64 patients have recovered from the virus as the total count of recovered patients reached 939.

According to the report, the provincial capital Peshwar is the most affected city from COVID-19 as the death count stands at 125 in Peshawar while the patients reached 1,471.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that 1,422 coronavirus tests were conducted in the province yesterday – more than 1,338 tests done three days ago.

“Insha’Allah we are scaling up continuously. 2,000 is the next target, and we are aiming to do 5,000+ tests a day. Great to see testing ramp up in our secondary labs,” he said in a Twitter statement.

“HMC [Hayatabad Medical Complex] lab, Swat, Abbottabad & Mufti Mahmood Hospital DIK all testing locally. You will note that there may be small day to day variations in testing rates. This is fine. It’s important the trends go up. Our 5 day capacity is 1099 per day, and Insha’Allah will continue to rise,” he said.

Earlier today, Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will enhance its capacity of testing suspected coronavirus patients in the coming days.

Comments

comments