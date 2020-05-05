Nine more die of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: At least nine more people died of the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, the death toll from Covid-19 in the province reached 194. Meanwhile, as many as 211 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in KP, taking the provincial tally to 3499.

The spokesperson said that 875 patients have recovered from the pathogen thus far in the province.

Read More: KP reports 108 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Earlier on May 2, as many as 108 new coronavirus cases had been surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, taking the provincial tally to 2,907.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, at least 11 people had died of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the province. He had maintained that 172 people have been died of the pathogen thus far in the province.

The spokesperson had said that 728 patients had also recovered from the disease so far in KP.

Comments

comments