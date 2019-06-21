Nine injured in grenade attack at hotel in Dera Bugti

DERA BUGTI: At least nine persons were injured in grenade attack at a hotel in Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti district, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Levies officials, unknown attackers hurled a grenade at a hotel in Pir Koh leaving nine people injured including three children.

The terrorists attacked the katcha hotel when the customers were drinking tea outside the premises, Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti told the media.

Unidentified assailants fled from the scene after the attack.

Levies force cordoned off the area and started search to trace out suspects.

Investigation agencies have also launched probe of the grenade attack.

It is to mention here that at least two persons were injured in a landmine blast at Pir Koh in January this year.

According to Levies sources, both the victims were on way home when they hit the planted landmine beside the road leading to Pir Koh area.

Muhammad Raheem and Ali Nawaz sustained injuries in the blast.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital which were later referred to Sui Welfare hospital for further treatment after initial medical aid.

