Nine Karachi female coppers elevated to DSP ranks

KARACHI: Sindh police have Tuesday notified elevation of at least nine female officers to the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a letter has been issued to that effect, ARY News reported.

The women officers have been promoted to 17-grade from erstwhile 16th according to the notification.

Those to receive the raise to become DSPs, include Zille Huma, Zareena Chandio, Sultana Mehdi, Afroze Chauhan, Najma Nisa, Zain Un Nisa, Uzma Hafeez, Gul Bano, and Zareen Manzoor.

Separately today from the city’s law and order situation, the Director-General of Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary chaired a high-level huddle to discuss the security situation in the port city considering threats of possible terrorist attack plots.

The huddle was attended by Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Omer Shahid Hamid, and other law enforcement agencies’ top brass were present in the moot.

The session deliberated over the security threats posed to the metropolitan city and concluded all the pre-emptive steps to ensure people’s security will be taken.

