Nine members of a family die in Mianwali road crash

MIANWALI: Nine members of a family died on Monday morning when an ambulance collided with a trailer at Multan road of Mianwali, ARY News reported.

An ambulance carrying a patient and its family members to Rawalpindi was collided with a trailer near Head Pakka at Multan Road leaving nine people in the vehicle dead including two children and four women, rescue officials said.

The gas cylinder in the ambulance was set on fire after the road crash causing deaths of nine people on-board in the vehicle including the driver and the patient.

The dead bodies were transferred to the DHQ Hospital Mianwali, rescue sources said.

The deceased included patient Taj Bibi (80 years), her two sons Nadeem 45, Naveed 25, daughter Mureedan Bibi 55, ambulance driver Ghulam Hussain, patient’s granddaughter Saba 23, her two children Anshal 3 yrs, Ayyan 18 months, and a relative Javeria 18, sources further said.

The fire gutted the ambulance making it difficult to identify the deceased, sources said. Only ambulance driver was identified with his clothes.

The relatives of deceased have reached hospital to take back the bodies after completion of formalities, sources added.

