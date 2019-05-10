Nine more HIV cases reported in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Nine more people were tested as HIV-positive in Shikarpur, taking the number of the cases in the district to 22 ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a total of 517 people were tested in the Shikarpur villages of Dhakkan, Pirbakhsh Theem and Sarang Shar.

Sources said children and women are also among the affectees, who were tested positive for HIV.

DHO Ghulam Shabir informed that affected children have been referred to Aids centre Lahore while the crackdown against unregistered laborites and fake doctors will continue.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, four more children were tested HIV positive in Pir Bux and Sarang Shar villages of the district.

On May 6, Sindh’s health ministry has failed to determine the causes of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) outburst in Larkana where so far 157 people, including 127 children had been tested positive for HIV.

Read more: Four HIV cases surface in Tando Allahyar

According to details, a meeting was held in Ratodero with Larkana commissioner in the chair to ascertain the reasons of HIV outbreak in the city.

The meeting was told that it could not be proved yet that Dr Muzaffar Ghanghar was responsible for transmission of HIV among the residents, said sources.

