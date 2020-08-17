Nine more succumb to coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: At least nine more people succumbed to coronavirus overnight in the Sindh province, taking the death toll to 2331, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, he further said that 243 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh in past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 126,425.

The chief minister said that 277 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 119,849.

The chief minister said that currently, 3,951 people were infected by the virus, among whom 394 were being treated at different hospitals and eight were quarantined at isolation centres.

“Currently, 3,951 patients are under treatment, of them 274 are in critical condition, and 34 on ventilators,” he added.

Nationwide Covid-19 tally

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 448 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country.

Seven people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,175.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 13,953, while the number of recovered patients has reached 269087.

