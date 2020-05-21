Nine PIA air hostesses, stewards test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Nine air hostesses and stewards of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the air hostesses and stewards of a flight coming from Abu Dhabi to Multan and another one coming from Manchester to Lahore testes positive for the pathogen.

The flight coming in from Manchester, PK-702’s two air hostesses tested positive for COVID-19.

Two flights headed to Multan International Airport from Kuwait and Abu Dhabi’s crew members also tested positive for coronavirus.

Two of the air hostesses and stewards have been quarantined in Lahore’s Civil Military Hospiital whereas seven have been checked into Multan’s Civil Military Hospital after the fact.

Earlier on May 9, five PIA employees tested positive of coronavirus.

The airlines’ General Manager (Medical Services) have confirmed that five staff members of PIA’s Quetta station have been tested positive of the virus.

Tests of 22 employees at Quetta station conducted and five of them including a woman staffer were found infected by coronavirus, the official said.

