Nine police officials dismissed from service in Dadu

DADU: Three assistant sub-inspectors among nine police officials have been dismissed from serve on charges of illegal activities in Dadu district, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Raza on Saturday dismissed the police officials over breach of discipline, misconduct and their alleged involvement in illegal activities.

Those who were sacked include three assistant sub-inspectors, one head Muharar and five other constables.

Read More: Ex-SHO among six policemen dismissed in Farishta murder case

Earlier on June 29, in a major development, former station house officer (SHO) among six police personnel had been dismissed from service over their alleged negligence in Farishta murder case.

According to the details, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin had dismissed ex-SHO Ghulam Abbas, investigation officer ASI Nasir and two constables on the charges of negligence.

Police sources had said that the officials were found guilty of negligence and carelessness in connection with investigations into Farishta murder case.

