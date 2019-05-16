Nine suspected terrorists killed in Mastung operation

QUETTA: At least nine suspected terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Mastung, area of Balochistan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence based operation against the militants in Qabo Mehran area of Mastung.

As the security forces besieged their hideout, the terrorists opened fire on them and in a retaliatory fire all the nine terrorists were killed. Four security personnel also sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.

The injured security personnel were shifted to CMH and FC Hospital Quetta for treatment where they are reportedly in a stable condition.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the dens of the terrorists. Rescue officials shifted the terrorists’ bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Read More: Guests safely evacuated from Gwadar’s five star hotel: ISPR

Earlier on May 12, all the guests had been safely evacuated by the security forces from Gwadar’s five star hotel, which had come under attacked by three terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), three terrorists had stormed a five star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan province.

The militants had stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces had cordoned-off the area and the terrorists had been confined to one place and had been killed.

