Ninth grade student raped, blackmailed by four men   

SUJAWAL: A ninth-grade student was allegedly raped and later blackmailed by four men in the Sujawal district of the Sindh province, in yet another incident of sexual abuse in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Narrating the ordeal, the boy recalled that he was offered intoxicated tea by the men, owing to which he became unconscious. The accused took advantage of it and raped him, besides also filming the entire episode.

“When I came to my senses, they showed me the footage and threatened that if I will not pay them money they would make it viral on social media,” he said adding that he was blackmailed for days and continuously provided them with the money.

Later, the ninth-grade student informed his family regarding the incident to which, his father approached the police and got a case registered against the accused.

The Mirpur Bathoro police have registered a case against the four accused and started a search for the culprits.

In a similar incident in Islamabad, a student of a seminary in December 2020 murdered a man in Islamabad after he allegedly raped him at gunpoint.

The student later surrendered to Lohi Bher police in Islamabad. He claimed that the murdered man, Adil, took him to a field and sexually abused him at gunpoint.

“As soon as I got a chance to overcome the rapist, I killed him at the spot,” the accused claimed.

The police have arrested the student and launched a probe into the matter to ascertain facts regarding the case.

