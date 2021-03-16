Nisar Morai challenges jail sentence in FCS reference in SHC

KARACHI: Former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) challenges jail sentence awarded by an accountability court in illegal recruitment case in Sindh High Court, ARY News reported.

Accountability court had awarded 11-year jail term to Nisar Morai in the FCS reference.

Morai in his appeal pleaded to the high court for declaring the accountability court’s verdict as void. He also pleaded for his release from jail on bail until the final verdict of the court.

“The accountability court ignored facts in its judgment,” he said. “Not a single witness testified against me for financial misappropriation,” he said.

“I was remain most of time under medical treatment for throat cancer,” Morai pleaded. “The board of directors taken decisions due to my illness,” he said.

“I was awarded jail sentence despite lack of any evidence against me,” he said.

The court had awarded 11-year jail term to Nisar Morai in FCS reference. He was handed four years jail term for illegal recruitment and seven years’ sentence for misuse of authority.

In its verdict the court observed that Nisar Morai made 143 illegal recruitment and regularized jobs of 20 people during his tenure and the charge of illegal recruitment against him has been proved in the case.

The NAB had filed a reference in January 2018, accusing then FCS chief Morai and others of misusing their authority, embezzling funds, making illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15.

According to the reference, the defendants caused losses to the tune of Rs 343 million to the national exchequer.

