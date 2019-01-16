Nisar’s PA seat in spotlight after assembly passes resolution

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved a resolution seeking to cancel assembly membership of members who haven’t taken oath after three months of their election, ARY News reported.

The House recommended the federal government to amend the Constitution and election laws to declare a seat vacant in case a member-elect on the seat does not take oath within three months of the election. The resolution was tabled by PTI legislator Momina Waheed. The PTI lawmaker was referring to MPA-elect Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who won the seat of Punjab Assembly but yet to take oath even passage of over three months.

It is believed that disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, could be in hot water if the provincial legislature enacts a legislation in line with the approved resolution. The resolution sailed through the House without any resistance from the PML-N as well.

Nisar had contested the July 25 general elections on four seats of national and provincial assemblies as an independent candidate but won only one seat PP-10, Rawalpindi-V by securing 53,145. He, however, didn’t take oath as member Punjab Assembly.

Another independent candidate Naseer ul Hasnain Shah stood second by securing 22,253 votes while Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Naveed Sultana grabbed third position by getting 19,247 votes.

The former minister had submitted nomination papers for NA-63 Taxila, NA-59 Rawalpindi, PP-12 and PP-10.

Nisar, while speaking to a private TV channel, last week said that the government should be given time to show its performance.

Nisar further suggested Imran Khan of becoming an unconventional prime minister. He further urged the prime minister to think less and do more.

