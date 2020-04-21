Nisha Jindal, with 10k FB fans, turns out be a man !!

RAIPUR: Police arrested Ravi Pujar, 31-year-old engineering student from Chhattisgarh for allegedly running fake FB accounts and posting comments that could be dangerous to social harmony.

His most popular fake account was in the name of ‘Nisha Jindal’ which he had created using the picture of a Pakistani model. This account was followed by well-known businessmen, journalists, and activists.

The cyber cell tracked him by sending him a friend request. Through chats they understood how he functioned.

To make his followers learn about the fake account, police posted a picture of him with a comment on his FB account ‘I am in police custody, I am Nisha Jindal.’

Pujar was arrested on Friday after the police traced his IP address through which he operated his fake account. Laptops and mobile phones found at his home have been seized, according to reports.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commended the police for the job. “No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead. Good job @RaipurPoliceCG,” he said on Twitter.

Comments

comments