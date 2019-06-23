Nishan-e-Pakistan conferred on Qatar Emir

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was conferred upon Pakistan’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, at an impressive ceremony at the President House on Sunday.

Accompanied by a high level delegation, the Qatari emir arrived at the President House where President Arif Alvi welcomed him.

A delegation-level meeting was held between President Alvi and the Emir of Qatar.

The president later conferred Nishan-e-Haider on the visiting dignitary at an investiture ceremony which was attended by members of Qatari delegation, federal ministers, MNAs, and high civilian and military officials.

The president will also host a luncheon in honor of the distinguished guest.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Emir of Qatar arrived in Islamabad on Saturday evening on a two-day visit along with a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

He was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase.

Afterwards, the visiting dignitary held a meeting with PM Khan wherein they discussed bilateral ties and ways to further enhance mutual cooperation.

Both the sides also held delegation level talks and discussed bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led his delegation while Qatari delegation was headed by Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the talks, the prime minister was accompanied by his cabinet members including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Power Minister Omar Ayub, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM on Overseas Pakistani Zulfiqar Bukhari, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood.

Following the talks, both the countries signed three Memorandums of Understanding to establish a joint working group and enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, business and exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering and related offenses.

