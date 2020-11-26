No ban on import of Pakistani workforce, UAE minister clarifies

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to media reports, United Arab Emirates Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli categorically stated that his country had not imposed any ban on the import of workforce from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari thanked to the minister for his continued support for the Pakistani diaspora.

Thankful to HE Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli(Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation) for his continued support for #OverseasPakistanis

-Contrary to media reports, he categorically stated there is NO BAN on export of 🇵🇰 workforce

-There has been 11%⬆️ in 🇵🇰 knowledge workers — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) November 26, 2020

Bukhari said,” There has been an 11 per cent rise in Pakistan knowledge workers. Workers including Pakistanis laid off during COVID-19 registered on virtual labour market database are given priority.”

The special assistant said that 10-year golden visa applications were also being encouraged by the UAE government. He said that they were looking forward to continued collaboration with UAE leadership to address the issues of the overseas Pakistanis.

Read More: UAE assures Islamabad to protect employment of Pakistani labourers

Earlier on July 24, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government had assured Pakistan of full cooperation to resolve issues of unemployed Pakistani labourers.

The federal government had expedited its efforts for resolution of issues being faced by Pakistani labourers in UAE.

