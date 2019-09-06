No chances of rain till mid September, says weather official

KARACHI: A Low-Pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal stay put at India’s eastern coast with no chance of the monsoon system have any impact on weather in Pakistan, Met Office said on Friday.

“No chance of any monsoon system (in Pakistan) till the mid of September,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

The weather pattern is gradually moving to become warmer in coming days, the met department official said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that a weather system developed over the Bay of Bengal if moved towards Pakistan it could bring more rains to Karachi and other parts of southern Sindh in coming few days.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky in Karachi with warm and humid weather on Friday.

Maximum temperature will remain between 34–36 degree Celsius, with 65-85 percent humidity in the port city, according to the weather report.

According to met office rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country in past 24 hours. However, rain or wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hyderabad divisions and Islamabad, weather report said. .

Highest maximum temperatures yesterday was 43°Celsius, recorded at D.I.Khan, Bhakkar, Sukkur and Turbat.

