‘No change in Biden administration policy on Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday the US recognises Kashmir a disputed territory which needs to be resolved.

In a statement, he expressed satisfaction that the spokesperson of the Biden administration has clarified that there has been no change in its policy on the Kashmir dispute.

Also Read: US State Department’s ‘inconsistent’ tweet on Kashmir disappointing: MOFA

About problems reportedly faced by Pakistani workers in the UAE, the foreign minister said Islamabad is holding talks with the friendly country, which, he hoped, will yield a better outcome.

He said COVID-19 has affected economies around the world, including the Gulf region. Resultantly, there has been cut on jobs and expatriate workers had to go back to their home countries, he added.

Also Read: UN must fulfill its promises on Kashmir issue: Moeed Yusuf

Qureshi termed the naval exercise Aman 2021 a big success of Pakistan saying the navies of different countries are participating in the exercise.

Comments

comments