No change in Pakistan’s nuclear policy: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office responding to international media who misrepresented Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement as Pakistan would never use nuclear weapons first, has said that there was no change in Pakistan’s nuclear policy, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson took to twitter saying, “Prime Minister’s comments on Pakistan’s approach towards conflict between two nuclear-armed states are being taken out of context.”

پاکستان کی نیوکلیئر پلیسی تبدیل نہیں ہوئی ئے، ترجمان دفترخارجہ پاکستان کی نیوکلیئر پلیسی تبدیل نہیں ہوئی ئے، ترجمان دفترخارجہ#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, September 2, 2019

“While conflict should not take place between the two nuclear states, there was no change in Pakistan’s nuclear policy,” it added.

Prime Minister’s comments on Pakistan’s approach towards conflict between two nuclear armed states are being taken out of context. While conflict should not take place between two nuclear states, there’s no change in Pakistan’s nuclear policy. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) September 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that minorities living in India are not safe under the Modi government, who is following the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology.

“Today RSS is victimising Muslims and Christians in India and later it will also be targeting Dalits and Sikhs,” said PM Khan while addressing International Sikh Convention in Lahore.

The prime minister said that Pakistan offered India several times to resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir with dialogue as wars are not a solution to any dispute.

“Kashmir conflict can be resolved through dialogue, there will be no first from our side, but Pakistan will give befitting response if India tries to impose war,” he added.

