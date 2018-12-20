No claim on Jinnah House acceptable to Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday said that Pakistan’s claim on Mumbai’s Jinnah House is very old and India had accepted this claim, ARY News reported.

Spokesman Dr. Faisal in weekly media briefing of the foreign office in Islamabad said that no other claim from anyone on the historic building will be acceptable.

Talking on the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the spokesman said that India could not suppress the voice of oppressed people of Kashmir with naked force.

Indian troops martyred 24 Kashmiris in last month in the occupied territory. The occupation forces are using pellet guns and brute force against Kashmiris and targeting their necks and faces, FO spokesperson said.

They are trying to suppress the demand for the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir and shelling and firing on the Line of Control.

The spokesperson said in recently held foreign ministry level trilateral talks among China, Afghanistan and Pakistan, the sides agreed over mutual cooperation. The sides agreed to join ranks against terrorism.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister held meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. Pakistan playing its role in Afghan reconciliation process, the spokesman said. “We have assured the Afghan leadership about Pakistan’s cooperation,” Dr Faisal said.

Foreign Office spokesman said that Pakistan extended cooperation for Afghan talks with Taliban in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan backs the talks by the United States and the Afghan government with Taliban, “we hope the talks will lead to a peaceful settlement of the Afghan problem”, the spokesman further said.

